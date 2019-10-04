Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Citizens & Northern Has Increased Stake by $1.33 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $1.38 Million; Stock Value Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 5,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 13,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $258.63. About 399,373 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 152.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 9,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 6,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 32,164 shares to 204,052 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.04% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Braun Stacey Associate Inc accumulated 65,022 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation reported 0.02% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,744 shares. Frontier Cap Com Limited Liability Company holds 623,318 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.29% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.83% or 11,187 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 87,158 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). National Pension Service has 0.09% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Natixis invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cintas Corporation Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the 2019 Stevie Awards – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Don’t Stall – Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Ends in One Week – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “ESG Stocks: Sustainability and Social Outreach a Priority for (OTCQB: GFTX) (NASDAQ: $CTAS) (NYSE: $ARMK) (NASDAQ: $SGC) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas open to more acquisitions, executive says – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Lc reported 2.94% stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management reported 37,547 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De accumulated 90,206 shares or 0.99% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.36M shares. Family Firm invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Curbstone Financial Management reported 30,966 shares stake. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 64,872 shares. Lucas Mngmt reported 6.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Williams Jones Ltd Liability owns 2.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 704,352 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 59,533 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Llc holds 0.02% or 28,477 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP stated it has 2,241 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Limited Company owns 1.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 195,144 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co holds 4.17M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.