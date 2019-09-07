Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.81 Million; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 27,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 617,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.28 million, down from 644,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 2,149 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 216,211 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $27.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 23,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,181 shares, and cut its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund.