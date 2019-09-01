Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Stake by $440,213; Theleme Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) as Stock Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 3,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,603 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 21,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42M, down from 10.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 77.88M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Cwm Llc holds 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 82,280 shares. Prudential Finance owns 1.10M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 1St Source National Bank & Trust stated it has 67,106 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 4,756 shares. 4.92 million are owned by Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% stake. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 86,035 shares. 6,354 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Meridian Mgmt Communication reported 92,400 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Hanson Mcclain invested in 408 shares.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $851.92 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 124,456 shares to 924,724 shares, valued at $168.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 572,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N.V (NYSE:UN).