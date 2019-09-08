Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) Holder 683 Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $34.75 Million; Teleflex (TFX) Share Value Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.18 Million Its Holding

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (JNJ) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.92 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 7,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The hedge fund held 69,142 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89 million, down from 76,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 163,507 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 362,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.60 million for 32.26 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.