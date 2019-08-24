Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $335,407; Tdam Usa Has Upped Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 138,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 686,814 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.17M, up from 548,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 14,278 shares to 72,460 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

