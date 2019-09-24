Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $383,640; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Stake by $356,000

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 2.14 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,861 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 21,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.37M for 7.03 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 88,920 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has 12,035 shares. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.08% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 11,100 shares. Quantbot Lp invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 185,517 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Goodwin Daniel L reported 11,600 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 17,700 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 21,934 shares. 1.27 million were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 1.59M shares. Comerica State Bank holds 208,829 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 59,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings accumulated 845,924 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03M and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,411 shares to 117,819 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 8,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 6,353 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com reported 9,768 shares stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Serv Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Ltd has invested 2.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fincl Advisory Group holds 0.21% or 6,112 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv invested in 1.29% or 39,919 shares. E&G Advisors LP accumulated 9,576 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Td Asset Management stated it has 2.55 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invests stated it has 3.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pillar Pacific Capital has 51,829 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru stated it has 2.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 533,033 were reported by Bristol John W Ny. Canandaigua Natl Retail Bank Commerce stated it has 121,551 shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Private Wealth accumulated 34,159 shares or 1.69% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.