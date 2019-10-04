Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Upped Stake; Syntal Capital Partners Boosted Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding by $12.89 Million as Stock Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 2916.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 201,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 208,381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, up from 6,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 291,071 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 6,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.64 million, up from 306,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 4.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,839 shares to 76,843 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 33,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,005 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Manhattan reported 1.75% stake. Jcic Asset Management owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Company invested in 197,382 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 355,163 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). F&V Management Limited Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1.72M shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.15M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 272,042 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.33% or 313,334 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp accumulated 53,511 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 623,698 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 70,617 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). J Goldman LP owns 196,652 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 39,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 1.22M shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 148,128 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability has 109,530 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Franklin invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 155,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank holds 1,500 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 66,779 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership accumulated 45,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 11,557 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 242,350 shares.