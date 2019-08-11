Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Stake In 21Vianet Group (VNET) Was Has Boosted

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 11,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 288,892 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 299,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 95,232 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.06M shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,684 shares. 256,469 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw Inc. Benjamin F Edwards & Com accumulated 97,316 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 127,764 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Beach Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,600 shares or 4.42% of the stock. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation has 0.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 407,400 shares. S&Co stated it has 3.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whitnell And, Illinois-based fund reported 26,452 shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd reported 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eqis Capital Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,018 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc invested in 124,900 shares. Citigroup owns 1.18 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fdx stated it has 59,721 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,421 shares to 119,396 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “21Vianet Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “21Vianet Group (VNET) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 24, 2019 : PCG, MSFT, FB, SNAP, CMCSA, XOG, FOLD, SHY, PFE, RF, CNDT, POL – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.