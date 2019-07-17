Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Birinyi Associates Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $840,455

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 167,166 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,901 are held by Trexquant Invest L P. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 35,836 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Alphaone Invest Ltd Company holds 0.8% or 38,113 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Kopp Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 99,975 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Fiera Capital has 875,080 shares. Prudential Finance owns 125,452 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 819 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Laurion Capital Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 27,886 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.00M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

