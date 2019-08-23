Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Cut Its Stake by $323,870 as Market Valuation Declined; Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $4.24 Million

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 102,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, down from 105,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 412,412 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 881,847 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 72,468 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada owns 166,725 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,434 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 305,106 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 3.64 million shares. King Wealth owns 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,852 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc invested 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Apriem Advisors holds 2,707 shares. First Financial Bank has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.98% or 140,600 shares in its portfolio. Covington Investment Advsrs has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,124 shares. Community Financial Svcs Gp Limited Liability stated it has 27,759 shares.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,260 shares to 4,760 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 8,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22,350 shares to 29,949 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 14,500 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 37,879 shares. California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 939,551 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 44,725 shares stake. Pnc Grp invested in 231,236 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 303,811 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 4,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc reported 36 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 64,325 shares. Parkside Bank accumulated 63 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 9,581 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 797 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sfe Counsel accumulated 4,003 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OMCL, CURLF, GVA and VAL – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.