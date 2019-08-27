Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Moller Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake by $689,440; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Shares Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 607,936 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76M, up from 596,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.51M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 11.88 million shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 127,915 shares to 403,579 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,500 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 17,352 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hudson Bay Capital Lp invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Opus Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 79,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.28% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 1.89% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.08% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Schroder Investment Grp invested in 2.50M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Llc reported 0.8% stake. Qs Invsts Llc stated it has 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Midas Management has 0.87% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 62,500 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 373,203 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 59,485 shares. 7.27M are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Have Bad Credit? Here’s How You Can Still Get A Loan – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd has 2.15M shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Company Il holds 210,000 shares. United Fire Group Incorporated invested 1.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hgk Asset Management owns 62,366 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Prtnrs has 3,790 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 134,525 shares. 102,960 are held by Daiwa Sb. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,388 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd, Alabama-based fund reported 202,654 shares. Moreover, Sage Gp has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barbara Oil accumulated 102,000 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability stated it has 4,108 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Amarillo Bank accumulated 0.29% or 5,255 shares. 273,931 are held by Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares to 977,937 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.