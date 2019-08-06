Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Stake by $1.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stock Price Rose While Castine Capital Management Lowered Holding by $8.11 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 4.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 711,190 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 166,725 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3.99% or 41,132 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 73,325 shares. 27,517 are held by Intrust National Bank & Trust Na. 47,668 were reported by Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has 15,657 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 152,656 shares. 29,124 were accumulated by Covington. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 154,875 shares. Exchange Capital Inc owns 38,296 shares. Marathon Management reported 1.4% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 315,716 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,728 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,914 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 155,682 shares. Smith Graham & Advisors Lp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 364,321 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 52,728 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 55,002 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Brinker Capital reported 42,978 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 84 are owned by Dubuque Commercial Bank And. Peoples Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 486,241 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 17,412 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 11,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Basswood Management Lc has invested 3.1% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares to 223,055 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,473 shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.76M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.