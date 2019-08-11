Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Stake; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Increased Its Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) by $1.89 Million

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 25,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 207,230 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, up from 181,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 475,490 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Incorporated stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ckw Financial Gp has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 691 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 3.21% or 4.75 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 63,689 shares. Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc reported 13,640 shares. Kopp Investment Limited Liability accumulated 6,008 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Fruth Inv Management invested in 1.71% or 29,223 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has 127,764 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Addison Co has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birch Hill owns 249,687 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil has 102,000 shares. 5.12 million are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.04% or 3,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation stated it has 2.40 million shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,301 shares to 95,661 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard M Short Term (VTIP) by 19,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Ind Fd Etf (BND).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 4,800 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Jane Street Group Limited Liability reported 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112 shares stake. New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 5,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). The New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Wilen Invest Mgmt has 3,315 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 95,658 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,051 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Bowling Portfolio Limited Com reported 70,789 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% stake.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22,495 shares to 412,704 shares, valued at $79.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 62,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,782 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).