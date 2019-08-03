Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut Holding by $339,855; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position as Stock Rose

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 256,469 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.85 million, down from 258,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) by 10,674 shares to 18,734 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).