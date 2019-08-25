Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Lifted by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc; Somerset Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding in Centene Del Com (CNC) by $421,721 as Share Value Rose

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 1.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 831,936 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc accumulated 0.19% or 94,984 shares. Community National Bank Na has 76,323 shares. The Hawaii-based Ckw Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Factory Mutual Ins reported 936,800 shares. Wills Gru accumulated 4.96% or 52,264 shares. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 519,630 shares. 44,459 are owned by M Kraus & Com. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company invested in 115,167 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,107 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 17,799 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has invested 3.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Taylor Asset holds 1,700 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,708 are held by Artemis Invest Llp. Valley National Advisers accumulated 72 shares. Ajo LP holds 703,396 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sei Invests Co has 158,021 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 290,064 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,200 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 0.04% or 33,878 shares. Maverick Limited has 3.89 million shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 3.33M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 799,586 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

