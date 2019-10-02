Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Nli International Decreased Holding; Smead Capital Management Stake in Target (TGT) Lowered by $3.49 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 40,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.22M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 3.72 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 81.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 109,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,806 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 134,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 7.92M shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Drugmakers pursue new plan to wrap opioid suits – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons the Dow Will Hit 100,000 in 15 Years – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,470 shares to 107,359 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And Co owns 592,489 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Logan Mgmt has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coldstream Capital Mgmt invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wheatland Incorporated reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 641,885 shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested in 2,359 shares or 0% of the stock. 50,665 were accumulated by Crossvault Cap Limited Liability Corp. Pnc Services Grp accumulated 8.00 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,771 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 7,464 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 2.64% or 238,289 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,344 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.60 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.