Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Position; Skba Capital Management Increases Position in Target (TGT)

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 226,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, up from 212,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 8.41M shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,900 shares to 267,650 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,440 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

