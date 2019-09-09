Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Sio Capital Management Lowered Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) Holding by $5.61 Million; Shares Declined

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 3,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08B, up from 25,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $127.38. About 4.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 33,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 219,885 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 215,114 shares to 852,160 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 162,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miller Investment Management LP stated it has 17,828 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Inv Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,776 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 37,110 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Moore And owns 26,484 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated accumulated 144,841 shares. Pure Advsr Inc holds 0.07% or 2,764 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 3.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 180,970 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 8,872 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 1.84% or 56,287 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keybank Association Oh invested in 1.74M shares. Vantage Prtnrs Llc accumulated 69,313 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 48,414 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 621 shares to 12,483 shares, valued at $647.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,766 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).