Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Upped Position; Sheffield Asset Management Trimmed Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $320,000 as Market Value Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 1.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 273,744 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.00M for 63.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 6,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 773,318 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 83,398 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 6,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 7,726 shares. 2.47M are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 1.06M shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company has 45,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 289 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Nj reported 1.17% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd invested in 0.03% or 881,382 shares.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability accumulated 24,603 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Israel-based Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arbor Invest Limited Liability holds 4,585 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Karp Capital Corp holds 0.4% or 8,108 shares. Holowesko Partners Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 14,000 shares. Drexel Morgan, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,941 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fire Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 38,000 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 342,880 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. 141,978 were accumulated by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 151,346 shares. Rowland & Co Counsel Adv has 72,349 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares to 44,108 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.