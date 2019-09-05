Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) “Overweight” Rating Maintained by Barclays Capital; With GBX 210.00 Target; Js Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

In an analyst report issued to clients on 4 September, Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) stock had its “Overweight” Rating kept by stock analysts at Barclays Capital. They currently have a GBX 210.00 target price on firm. Barclays Capital’s target gives a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

Js Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Js Capital Management Llc analyzed 83,428 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Js Capital Management Llc holds 268,572 shares with $31.68 million value, down from 352,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Service Group PLC has GBX 210 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 195’s average target is 8.33% above currents GBX 180 stock price. Johnson Service Group PLC had 2 analyst reports since July 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) on Friday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital.

Another recent and important Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s Earnings Grew 5.5%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019.

The stock increased 4.05% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 180. About 90,910 shares traded. Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 680.01 million GBP. The firm is involved in the supply and laundering of workwear garments and protective wear; and provision of linen services for the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets. It has a 25 P/E ratio. It is also engages in property holding activities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

