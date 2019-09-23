Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Cut Holding by $1.09 Million; Senator Investment Group LP Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB)

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Responds to New Facebook Revelations and Announcement That Mark Zuckerberg Will Appear Before a; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 26/03/2018 – Facebook to expand its local news feature beyond U.S; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock plunges 6% after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 10/04/2018 – SENATE COMMERCE CMTE CHAIRMAN JOHN THUNE TALKS FB ON CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: DELETED DATA AFTER FACEBOOK CONTACTED US; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 7,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 533,033 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.24 million, down from 540,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34M shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 250,000 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $204.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

