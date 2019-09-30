Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Moon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Semper Augustus Investments Group Increases Stake in Intel (INTC)

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $673.70M, down from 5,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 18,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 39,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 20,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 10.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 44,922 shares to 171,211 shares, valued at $4.33B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,549 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner LP stated it has 800 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 235,132 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.59% or 213,530 shares. Horan Mngmt reported 54,988 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Limited Co holds 48,336 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 2.1% or 2.04M shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 1.89% or 50,579 shares. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 23,411 shares. Advisory Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 13,817 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,882 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 17,001 are held by Wasatch. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Ltd invested in 3,926 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset owns 3,500 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fiera Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5.42M shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 306,934 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

