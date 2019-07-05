Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Trimmed Holding by $689,440; Sectoral Asset Management Upped Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holding by $7.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1953.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 242,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,557 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 12,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 127,956 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt has 0.03% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Credit Suisse Ag has 171,721 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.02% or 281,963 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 180,548 shares. Calamos Ltd invested in 0% or 10,500 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Llc stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 39,200 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Numerixs accumulated 15,636 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 11,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 0.03% or 167,065 shares. Caprock has 6,983 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 113,099 shares to 686,513 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:AERI) by 294,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,954 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares to 977,937 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).