Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Its Stake by $20.95 Million; S&Co Lowered Its Range Resources (RRC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 150,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10.87M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52B, up from 10.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $129.32. About 6.56M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.515. About 18.25M shares traded or 59.35% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 4,314 shares to 9,517 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 32,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,023 shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru State Bank has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evercore Wealth Ltd Com holds 306,720 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas holds 5.03% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 98,781 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 36,671 shares. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Service has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,456 shares. Macquarie Gp has 1.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5.95 million shares. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 2.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 120,452 shares. Ifrah Financial Service accumulated 1,470 shares. Wisconsin Lc holds 0.45% or 3,640 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 1.42% or 39,107 shares. Fcg Advsrs reported 1.98% stake. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,241 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Company owns 151,346 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank reported 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was made by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Interest Group reported 414,201 shares. Bluecrest Management invested in 0.01% or 19,700 shares. The California-based Cambrian Capital Lp has invested 4.96% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 2.34M were reported by Ws Mgmt Lllp. Adage Prns Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 1.65M shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,200 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 18,246 shares. 18,130 were accumulated by Qs Investors Lc. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 10.67M shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Llc holds 283,200 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 46,085 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 6,660 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 556,918 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.