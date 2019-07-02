Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Held by Geller Family Office Services Llc; Schwab Charles Investment Management Upped Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stake by $880,775

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 2.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 25,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 769,769 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50M, up from 744,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 328,470 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 5.82% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Wolverine World Wide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWW); 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q-End Inventory Down 18.5%; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Commerce has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 4,325 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust owns 231 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 5,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 8,800 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.01% or 7,023 shares. 141,768 are owned by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% or 7,780 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns stated it has 4,426 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 0.57% or 215,938 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.39% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 98,391 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 1.45 million shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 125,780 shares to 463,696 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) by 340,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. KOLLAT DAVID T sold $354,728 worth of stock or 9,870 shares.

