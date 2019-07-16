Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Held by Pecaut & Company; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Five Below Com (FIVE)

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) by 433% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 10,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 2,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 1.22 million shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airbus Got a Big Order Boost in June – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 2 Safest Dividend Stocks on the Planet – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,191 shares to 768,627 shares, valued at $41.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,113 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.