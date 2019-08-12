Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Hollow Brook Wealth Management Upped Its Position; Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Shares Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 2.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.06M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 561,171 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,302 shares to 490,468 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 80,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gp Ltd reported 0% stake. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 3,759 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested in 851,870 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Lc reported 475,103 shares stake. Duff And Phelps Invest Management has invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0% stake. Valueworks invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 4,150 are owned by New England & Management. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd owns 1,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.93% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blackrock holds 12.88 million shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 36,056 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,784 shares. Loews holds 12,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares to 50,245 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,066 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.