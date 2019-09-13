Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $417,695 as Market Value Declined; Rpc (RES) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 80,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 59,346 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 139,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 1.81M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 53,393 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 56,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RES shares while 51 reduced holdings.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 69.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 5,086 shares to 17,725 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

