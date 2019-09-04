Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Upped Position by $20.91 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Its Matador Res Co (MTDR) Position by $496,109

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 46.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 26,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 30,223 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 56,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.48% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 2.43 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 150,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.56M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,045 shares to 345,284 shares, valued at $47.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $30.99M for 13.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961 worth of stock or 3,584 shares. Macalik Robert T also bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. Adams Craig N had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. 2,000 shares valued at $30,680 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources sues U.S. to get visa for in-house hunting guide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 27,000 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.14M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).