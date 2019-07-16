Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Its Position by $478,438 as Stock Value Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Its U G I New (UGI) Holding

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 9.05 million shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in U G I Corporation New (UGI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,324 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 160,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in U G I Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 841,663 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 126,788 shares to 23,048 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AmeriGas Appoints Ann P. Kelly Chief Financial Officer; UGI Appoints Laurie A. Bergman Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation to Hold 1QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 6 – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

