Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Holding by $904,890; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $2.24 Million

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02 million shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 6,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 33,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Inc invested in 0.26% or 14,185 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 43,540 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 116,929 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 1,898 shares. State Bank Of The West accumulated 9,067 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Argyle Mgmt Incorporated reported 21,765 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Godsey Gibb Associate reported 2,700 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Whittier Tru Co has 60,740 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wright Investors Serv Inc owns 0.5% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 9,679 shares. 18,642 were accumulated by Aurora Invest Counsel. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt reported 30,656 shares.

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreno Evelyn V reported 5,025 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.86M shares. 259,139 are held by Smead Cap Mgmt Inc. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 1.52% or 123,646 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 421,311 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 2.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btr Capital Management invested in 1.29% or 49,546 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 212,450 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Villere St Denis J And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jane Street Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 213,530 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 11,730 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s $3.5 Billion Prostate Cancer Drug Sales At Risk? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,441 shares to 129,382 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (SUB) by 6,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB).