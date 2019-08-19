Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Family Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Rgm Capital Cut Its Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $27.51 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23M, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 515,784 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 27,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 30,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $132.19. About 2.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,247 were accumulated by Page Arthur B. Stratford Consulting holds 0.12% or 2,391 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Company reported 0.54% stake. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation owns 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,428 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 1.14% or 246,976 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roundview Lc holds 1.79% or 54,025 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Ca reported 11,058 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc accumulated 5,777 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mai Mgmt reported 182,237 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.31 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Braun Stacey Assoc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.52 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 44,263 shares to 433,872 shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk Ups Privilege Access Efforts, Joins Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For CyberArk Software – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint (PFPT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.