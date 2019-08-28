Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Rench Wealth Management Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $321,382; Share Value Rose

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 4.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table)

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 5.44M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Managers Oh holds 2,683 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation reported 30,786 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 897,990 shares or 5.1% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 932,087 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al owns 53,428 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 37,043 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp has 48,894 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 605,050 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Eaton Vance reported 1.88% stake. Van Hulzen Asset Llc holds 96,735 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability holds 7,456 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 17,799 are held by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Sterling Invest Mgmt holds 23,662 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). London Of Virginia has 1.62 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.91 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares to 338,544 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

