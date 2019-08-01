Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Wms Partners Trimmed Its Position by $470,237 as Stock Value Declined; Renaissance Group Has Cut Position in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 5,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 138,016 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.48M, down from 143,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $212.86. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 80,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, down from 84,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 4.88 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Co reported 20,760 shares. Acadian Asset Limited holds 1.45% or 1.75M shares. Consolidated Inv Gp Lc holds 1.67% or 17,417 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 2.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Janney Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,686 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 1,302 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 2,325 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 5.61% or 131,931 shares. 724,172 were reported by Swedbank. Choate Inv Advsr reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,404 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 17,678 shares. Montecito Financial Bank & has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% or 2,549 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.22 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astellas Pharma Inc (ALPMY) by 190,972 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.46% or 831,936 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jmg Fin Grp Limited holds 2,395 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,232 shares. 3,592 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Eqis Management has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Villere St Denis J Communications Limited Company invested in 0.44% or 47,634 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,369 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,230 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 41,869 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Osterweis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 140,364 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Burney Company holds 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 42,314 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2.78% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

