Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Raised Position by $1.20 Million; Rbo & Co Upped Its Coca (KO) Stake by $1.54 Million as Shares Rose

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

