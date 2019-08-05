Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered by $329,569 Its Holding; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $756,666; Stock Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,251 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27 million, down from 111,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co owns 1,898 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clal Insurance Holdg Limited holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 194,960 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested in 178,196 shares. Tompkins accumulated 1,633 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,779 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 2,375 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 10,937 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.11% or 34,239 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 0.93% or 32,050 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,354 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Investment Com Lc holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 700 shares. Fdx reported 0.07% stake. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 6,218 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.81% or 31,661 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested in 1.56M shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.86% or 5.70M shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 10,728 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.23% or 30,144 shares in its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd holds 66,847 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 28,669 shares. American Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability stated it has 6.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Founders Finance Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,901 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 2.61% or 68,860 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited holds 14,274 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 57,324 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,491 shares to 457,456 shares, valued at $34.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 27,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A.