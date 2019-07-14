Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Lifted by $840,811 Its Holding; Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Veracyte (VCYT) by $2.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 462,006 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Denials of Asbestos in Baby Powder Spur US Criminal Probe – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,763 shares to 40,878 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,475 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 128,490 shares. Wendell David Associates Incorporated reported 118,220 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.19% or 41,869 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman has 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap City Com Fl owns 43,141 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Inc Al has invested 3.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Independent Investors invested 4.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miller Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4,667 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 0.03% or 203 shares. The Oregon-based Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.70 million shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13.58M shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 0.19% or 33,375 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) invested in 43,389 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos holds 146,490 shares. Invesco invested in 595,351 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 354,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% or 29,200 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership holds 0.55% or 34,767 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 238,365 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 1,648 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 235,185 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 166,111 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp stated it has 0.08% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Eam Llc owns 196,593 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Eventide Asset Ltd Co has 930,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,981 shares to 179,764 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 69,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Veracyte (VCYT) Reports Publication of Data Detailing Clinical Utility of RNA Sequencing-Based Testing – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 21, 2019 : BCRX, PDD, SQQQ, NOK, KSS, QQQ, VCYT, AMD, LYG, MNK, RELX, STM – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veracyte launches 5m-share equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) CEO Bonnie Anderson on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Veracyte Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.