Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Stake by $1.73 Million; Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Stock Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Capital Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 41,000 shares. Fjarde Ap has 373,008 shares. Livingston Group Inc Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.66% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation reported 32,451 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 3,488 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Botty Investors Lc holds 10,215 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv owns 83,044 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa invested 1.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1.10 million are owned by Korea Investment Corporation. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8.04M shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 2.97% or 52,725 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 3.43M shares. Sterling Capital Ltd has 0.41% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Community Services Gp Ltd Liability has 6,173 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,270 shares to 139,458 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK) by 5,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 17,747 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication accumulated 84,740 shares. Fort LP accumulated 16,610 shares. Insight 2811 reported 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 2.54% stake. Old Dominion Capital Management owns 24,983 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 145,504 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chesapeake Asset Management Lc owns 2,209 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Phocas Fin Corp holds 12,517 shares. Lafayette Investments has invested 3.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com owns 82,938 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,890 shares. Virginia-based Wills Fincl Inc has invested 4.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 306,720 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.