Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Increased Its Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $163.29 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 70.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 458,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.78 million, up from 654,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $298.93. About 3.07M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.38. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miles, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,532 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Llc reported 22,115 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 169,625 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Daiwa Securities stated it has 42,626 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 0.04% or 2,048 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial Corp has 2.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 28,768 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 895 shares. Amarillo Comml Bank holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,887 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,464 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pacific Management owns 1,148 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix’s Market Share Is Shrinking, But It’s Still the King of Video Streaming – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are the FAANG Stocks on Sale? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: AMAG, NFLX – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Trick to Make Disney+ a Winner Is Giving Netflix Fits – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 104,831 shares to 282,318 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 131,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,932 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Llc has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.56% or 603,511 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Limited Company has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 105,540 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Capital Ok reported 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Glovista Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Hldgs holds 271,444 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 14,311 are owned by Lakeview Capital. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.87% or 519,630 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Inv Mgmt Inc holds 13,368 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,792 shares. Fagan Associate owns 2.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35,256 shares. Barbara Oil Comm invested in 102,000 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 33,827 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Miller Management LP holds 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 17,828 shares.