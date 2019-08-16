Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Maintained by Proffitt & Goodson Inc; Pioneer Natl Res (PXD) Holder L & S Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $635,360 as Share Value Declined

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natl Res (PXD) by 106.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,105 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natl Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 213,646 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 1.10M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd accumulated 12,218 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 860 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,047 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 57,300 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny holds 23,460 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company holds 3,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 375,404 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Common Retirement Fund owns 457,643 shares. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,307 shares. Gabelli Funds, a New York-based fund reported 36,700 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 39,174 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 0.22% or 27,646 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 1,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,430 shares to 7,147 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,856 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares to 8,948 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 76,323 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 21,549 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt has 125,668 shares for 5.18% of their portfolio. Foster Motley Inc invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 17,091 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Alley Co Ltd holds 0.21% or 5,075 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birmingham Mngmt Al stated it has 53,428 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,496 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19% or 41,869 shares. Ohio-based Shoker Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Corp owns 4,514 shares. Haverford Trust Company reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 65,803 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

