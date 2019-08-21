Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Its Position by $974,807; Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 23,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 55,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 78,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 375,115 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,747 shares to 225,278 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 348,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 9.99 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aquiline Cap Partners Lc reported 100% stake. Ironwood Investment Llc holds 21,255 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,800 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 15,322 shares. 239,627 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 4,285 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 4,115 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 7,377 shares. 171,784 are owned by Phocas. Bragg Finance Advisors stated it has 5,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brinker Cap reported 0.09% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Tru Advsr LP owns 165,017 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 14,801 are owned by Aperio Llc.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New by 64,751 shares to 180,732 shares, valued at $16.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intermediate (SCHR) by 11,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.39% stake. Davidson Investment holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 128,425 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 91,586 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,808 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Independent Franchise Partners Llp has 12.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7.82 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 99,434 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 174,406 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 47,580 shares. 1.56M are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Academy Capital Tx has 32,644 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Communication reported 11.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1,497 shares stake. Portfolio Solutions Limited Com invested in 2,273 shares. One Mgmt has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.