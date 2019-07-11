Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose While Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Its Position; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding by $10.70 Million; Stock Value Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 2.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 87,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $309.36. About 754,378 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 28,898 shares to 138,621 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com Stk (NYSE:TGT) by 44,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Regions stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 3.79% or 19.33 million shares. Mgmt Pro Inc reported 22 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 18,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intrust Bank Na invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Eastern Savings Bank has 1.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 788 shares. Alexandria Limited Co invested in 127,954 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 6,469 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 143,249 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. $34.32 million worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.64 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Primed for Profits – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) Quarter Should Be In-Line On Tuesday – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 115,414 shares. Clough Prtn Lp invested in 0.54% or 44,089 shares. Mu Investments Commerce Ltd invested in 3.33% or 37,200 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.06M shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.51 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Camarda Finance Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 2,650 shares. 4,585 are held by Arbor Advsr Llc. Philadelphia Trust Co has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,807 shares. Sol Capital Management invested in 12,230 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv invested in 1.4% or 41,361 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 73,946 were reported by Bar Harbor.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.38 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.