Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $5.54 Million as Market Value Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 25,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 26,305 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 2.88M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 52,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 1.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 61,088 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth owns 32,444 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.38% or 84,236 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 2.63% or 62,366 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.70 million shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 50,771 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 37,043 shares. Adirondack invested in 2.77% or 28,630 shares. Brookmont reported 22,455 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 18.59 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 9,927 are owned by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.12% or 20,338 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has invested 6.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,290 shares to 66,690 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 239,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc reported 1.18 million shares. Cutter & Brokerage has 0.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13,425 shares. 138,533 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 931,800 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd holds 133,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cwm Limited has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Baupost Gru Limited Liability Corporation Ma has 3.66% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 24.50 million shares. Prudential owns 29,170 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 497,294 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Panagora Asset holds 9,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited reported 225 shares.