Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Welch & Forbes Trimmed Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While American Investment Services Has Cut Its Stake by $3.15 Million

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 13,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 741,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.64M, down from 754,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 149,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 1.1% or 379,932 shares. Harbour Mngmt Lc reported 18,313 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1.51M shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 3,780 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,124 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,536 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York holds 440,932 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 33,394 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Haverford Trust has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.07 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 96,735 shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Cim Limited Liability holds 2,785 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 29,478 shares to 45,996 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares to 211,226 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).