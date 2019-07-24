Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Has Raised Its Stake; Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.76 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 1,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 3,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1987. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 3.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Grp owns 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,625 shares. 1,250 are owned by Consolidated Invest Group Limited Liability Company. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 501,183 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 269,223 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Jane Street Gru owns 1.89M shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,357 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.53% or 715 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited holds 11,113 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 0.21% or 825 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,334 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.00 million shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Mkts reported 117,184 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 766 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000) by 3,323 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.08 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,570 shares to 335,428 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,491 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

