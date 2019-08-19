Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Parkwood Lowered Stake by $1.96 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 16,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 55,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, down from 71,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 2.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares to 141,040 shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.10 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares to 43,490 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.