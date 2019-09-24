Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Maintained by Alethea Capital Management Llc; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Has Lowered by $498,000

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 451.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 6.45M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.23. About 1.17 million shares traded or 16.79% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,410 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advsr has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,672 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 1,430 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 1,823 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Partners Llc has invested 0.14% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Korea Invest has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 210,883 were reported by Wedgewood Prtnrs. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 42,071 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Los Angeles Cap And Equity stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Dodge Cox reported 20,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested in 0.09% or 7.55M shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Lc has 1,203 shares. Copeland Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,285 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,425 shares to 11,425 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. $46.79M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by BROWN GREGORY Q.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13M for 23.25 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 31,540 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,809 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Management owns 67,437 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. 57,882 were accumulated by Vantage Invest Prns Limited Liability Company. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 190,543 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 235,344 shares. Salem Cap reported 52,946 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi stated it has 4,722 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated owns 500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ashford Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,638 shares. Chilton Com Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,177 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation has 46,882 shares. Roberts Glore Co Il reported 51,281 shares. Sky Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.17% stake. Crestwood Limited Liability Co has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fagan Assocs Incorporated reported 35,867 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings.

