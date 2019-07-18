Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Boosted Position; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Shareholder Millennium Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.32 Million

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 1270.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 193,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 208,957 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 15,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 33,363 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500.

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 1.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,504 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.74% or 877,578 shares in its portfolio. Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 146,800 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.69M shares stake. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 214,906 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Bennicas Inc holds 8,550 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.88% or 1.12 million shares. 5,089 were accumulated by Carderock Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 2.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,684 shares. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & Communication has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 678,911 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Beach Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,600 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,322 activity. PENN ARTHUR H had bought 7,000 shares worth $84,666 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer holds 640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot House holds 6,400 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Shelton Cap Management accumulated 0.27% or 884 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 98,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited stated it has 25,588 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 44,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP holds 0% or 163,969 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mgmt holds 140,761 shares. Punch Associate Incorporated has 559,365 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 1,053 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 756,354 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Muzinich And has invested 0.56% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Envestnet Asset stated it has 18,465 shares.