Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $312,750; Peninsula Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $352,755 as Stock Rose

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 1.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp analyzed 2,250 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $348.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 302,696 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Investors Limited Liability has 6.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.11 million shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 21,916 shares. Paragon Management Ltd has invested 1.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc World holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 628,732 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 63,559 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Bonness holds 39,038 shares. Tompkins stated it has 49,617 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 356,364 shares. Coldstream Management holds 51,286 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 312,693 are held by Becker Cap. 2,771 are held by Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability. Davidson Investment Advsr invested 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Retiree Med stated it has 1.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 2,889 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 1.37M shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

