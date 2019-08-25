Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Has Cut Its Position; Paragon Capital Management LTD Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 12,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 48,894 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 61,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 57,580 shares to 214,316 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 12,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 61,714 shares. Moreover, Garland Mgmt Incorporated has 3.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp holds 1.74% or 44,878 shares. Fagan Assocs stated it has 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Headinvest Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perritt Cap Management Incorporated has 4,667 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 1.35M shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 1.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 102,362 shares. Keystone Planning invested in 31,682 shares. Cardinal Cap reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 4.30M shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 2.7% stake. Essex Financial Svcs holds 3.52% or 83,330 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc accumulated 11.34 million shares or 2% of the stock. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Consulate reported 0.78% stake. Ionic Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,540 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 91,591 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16 million shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt accumulated 123,038 shares. Milestone stated it has 12,471 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 1.77% or 74,463 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Com holds 39,966 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 66,054 shares. Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Capital accumulated 80,894 shares.